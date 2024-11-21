Lotus Resources Optimizes Uranium Recovery Process

Lotus Resources Limited (AU:LOT) has released an update.
Lotus Resources Limited has reported promising preliminary results from its metallurgical testwork at the Letlhakane Uranium Project in Botswana. The company has found a way to potentially reduce capital and operating costs by optimizing the uranium recovery process, specifically through a two-stage leaching approach that limits acid consumption. This development could significantly enhance the project’s economic viability as the team continues to explore further hydrometallurgical solutions.
