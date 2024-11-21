Lotus Resources Optimizes Uranium Recovery Process

Lotus Resources Limited (AU:LOT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lotus Resources Limited has reported promising preliminary results from its metallurgical testwork at the Letlhakane Uranium Project in Botswana. The company has found a way to potentially reduce capital and operating costs by optimizing the uranium recovery process, specifically through a two-stage leaching approach that limits acid consumption. This development could significantly enhance the project’s economic viability as the team continues to explore further hydrometallurgical solutions.

For further insights into AU:LOT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.