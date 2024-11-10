Lotaka Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Metal Hawk

Metal Hawk Ltd. (AU:MHK) has released an update.

Lotaka Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Metal Hawk Ltd, raising its voting power from 5.43% to 6.54% through a series of share acquisitions. This strategic move underscores Lotaka’s growing influence in the company, marking a notable shift in shareholder dynamics. Investors may find this development indicative of Lotaka’s confidence in Metal Hawk’s potential.

