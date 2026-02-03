Loop Industries (LOOP) Price Target Increased by 34.07% to 6.22

The average one-year price target for Loop Industries (NasdaqGM:LOOP) has been revised to $6.22 / share. This is an increase of 34.07% from the prior estimate of $4.64 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.16 to a high of $6.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 393.81% from the latest reported closing price of $1.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Loop Industries. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOOP is 0.05%, an increase of 29.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 3,436K shares. The put/call ratio of LOOP is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Global Value Investment holds 785K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 764K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOOP by 20.50% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 332K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 280K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOOP by 4.69% over the last quarter.

CI Private Wealth holds 247K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOOP by 6.02% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 239K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares , representing an increase of 65.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOOP by 203.94% over the last quarter.

