LOOP INDUSTRIES Earnings Preview: Recent $LOOP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LOOP INDUSTRIES ($LOOP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $30,090 and earnings of -$0.10 per share.
LOOP INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity
LOOP INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $LOOP stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOOP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SPENCER HART has made 3 purchases buying 149,446 shares for an estimated $188,157 and 0 sales.
- DANIEL SOLOMITA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 101,278 shares for an estimated $158,393.
- JAY HOWARD STUBINA purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $60,000
- LAURENCE G. SELLYN has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $54,506 and 0 sales.
LOOP INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of LOOP INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC removed 247,828 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $285,002
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 75,936 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,326
- RESONA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO.,LTD. removed 72,412 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,894
- TOWNELEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC / DE added 67,857 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,035
- GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP. added 59,883 shares (+8.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,865
- 4WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. removed 50,025 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,528
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 34,135 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,255
