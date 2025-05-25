LOOP INDUSTRIES Earnings Preview: Recent $LOOP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LOOP INDUSTRIES ($LOOP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $30,090 and earnings of -$0.10 per share.

LOOP INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity

LOOP INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $LOOP stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOOP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SPENCER HART has made 3 purchases buying 149,446 shares for an estimated $188,157 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL SOLOMITA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 101,278 shares for an estimated $158,393 .

. JAY HOWARD STUBINA purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $60,000

LAURENCE G. SELLYN has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $54,506 and 0 sales.

LOOP INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of LOOP INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

