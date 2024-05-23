News & Insights

Loop Energy Considers Strategic Alternatives Amid Cutbacks

May 23, 2024

Loop Energy (TSE:LPEN) has released an update.

Loop Energy Inc. confronts financial challenges, having trimmed its workforce to under 15 employees globally and is exploring strategic alternatives with advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal Canada ULC. Without additional capital from asset sales or funding, the company faces the possibility of an orderly shutdown. The firm is navigating risks and uncertainties as it reviews its strategic options amid efforts to adapt to market demands for cleaner transportation solutions.

