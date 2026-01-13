Loop Capital Upgrades THOR Industries (THO)

Fintel reports that on January 13, 2026, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.85% Downside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for THOR Industries is $108.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $129.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.85% from its latest reported closing price of $115.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for THOR Industries is 12,316MM, an increase of 25.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.67, an increase of 10.99% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 777 funds or institutions reporting positions in THOR Industries. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THO is 0.16%, an increase of 4.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.89% to 64,020K shares. The put/call ratio of THO is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,106K shares representing 9.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,208K shares , representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THO by 16.91% over the last quarter.

ACR Alpine Capital Research holds 4,107K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,265K shares , representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THO by 7.30% over the last quarter.

Timucuan Asset Management holds 2,658K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,674K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THO by 16.27% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,008K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,008K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THO by 2.42% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,733K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,735K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THO by 10.30% over the last quarter.

