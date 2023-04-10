Loop Capital Upgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.62% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SiteOne Landscape Supply is $153.45. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.62% from its latest reported closing price of $129.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SiteOne Landscape Supply is $4,109MM, an increase of 2.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.73.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

J. Goldman & Co holds 86K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

FLCOX - Fidelity Large Cap Value Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 24.04% over the last quarter.

SNXFX - Schwab 1000 Index Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FYC - First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund holds 38K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing a decrease of 32.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 36.43% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 962 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiteOne Landscape Supply. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITE is 0.37%, an increase of 17.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.55% to 84,831K shares. The put/call ratio of SITE is 1.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces.

See all SiteOne Landscape Supply regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.