Loop Capital Upgrades QUALCOMM (QCOM)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for QUALCOMM (NasdaqGS:QCOM) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.81% Upside

As of February 3, 2026, the average one-year price target for QUALCOMM is $190.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $158.57 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 35.81% from its latest reported closing price of $140.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for QUALCOMM is 46,997MM, an increase of 4.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,847 funds or institutions reporting positions in QUALCOMM. This is an decrease of 310 owner(s) or 7.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QCOM is 0.49%, an increase of 6.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.68% to 909,776K shares. The put/call ratio of QCOM is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,301K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,949K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 6.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,143K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,731K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 28,897K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,675K shares , representing an increase of 11.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 40.28% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 22,655K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,777K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 13.09% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,728K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,437K shares , representing an increase of 25.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 80.39% over the last quarter.

