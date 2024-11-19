News & Insights

Loop Capital Upgrades Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

November 19, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

November 19, 2024

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for Monolithic Power Systems (NasdaqGS:MPWR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.20% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Monolithic Power Systems is $1,000.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $888.80 to a high of $1,155.00. The average price target represents an increase of 70.20% from its latest reported closing price of $587.84 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Monolithic Power Systems is 2,362MM, an increase of 15.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,815 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monolithic Power Systems. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 4.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPWR is 0.43%, an increase of 9.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.06% to 56,875K shares. MPWR / Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MPWR is 1.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MPWR / Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

BlackRock holds 5,804K shares representing 11.90% ownership of the company.

Franklin Resources holds 1,612K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,755K shares , representing a decrease of 8.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 83.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,462K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,434K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 20.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,334K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares , representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 39.54% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,314K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,658K shares , representing a decrease of 26.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 57.18% over the last quarter.

Monolithic Power System Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS' mission is to reduce total energy consumption in its customers' systems with green, practical, compact solutions.

