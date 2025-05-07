Loop Capital Upgrades Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2025, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.32% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Louisiana-Pacific is $109.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $143.85. The average price target represents an increase of 22.32% from its latest reported closing price of $89.78 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Louisiana-Pacific is 3,256MM, an increase of 10.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,049 funds or institutions reporting positions in Louisiana-Pacific. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPX is 0.23%, an increase of 1.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.63% to 75,289K shares. The put/call ratio of LPX is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 5,665K shares representing 8.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,965K shares , representing a decrease of 5.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 8.76% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,026K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,955K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 4.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,989K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,002K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 5.65% over the last quarter.

59 North Capital Management holds 1,983K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,748K shares , representing an increase of 11.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 13.83% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,929K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,884K shares , representing a decrease of 49.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 35.47% over the last quarter.

Louisiana-Pacific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, LP manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders worldwide. Its extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as ® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP Structural Solutions portfolio (LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), oriented strand board (OSB), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, LP, LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®, and LP Elements® Performance Fencing. In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.