Loop Capital Upgrades Domino's Pizza (DPZ)

Fintel reports that on November 8, 2024, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.75% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Domino's Pizza is $486.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $373.70 to a high of $584.85. The average price target represents an increase of 5.75% from its latest reported closing price of $459.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Domino's Pizza is 5,090MM, an increase of 9.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Domino's Pizza. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPZ is 0.23%, an increase of 6.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.67% to 41,336K shares. The put/call ratio of DPZ is 1.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,471K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,461K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,666K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,642K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 63.78% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 1,192K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 27.93% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,154K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,156K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 11.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,102K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,097K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 1.45% over the last quarter.

Dominos Pizza Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Domino's Pizza, Inc., branded as Domino's, is an American multinational pizza restaurant chain founded in 1960. The corporation is Delaware domiciled and headquartered at the Domino's Farms Office Park in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

