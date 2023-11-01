Loop Capital Upgrades Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

Fintel reports that on November 1, 2023, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.50% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cirrus Logic is 94.10. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 38.50% from its latest reported closing price of 67.94.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cirrus Logic is 1,983MM, an increase of 8.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 823 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cirrus Logic. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 5.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRUS is 0.16%, a decrease of 22.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.05% to 55,424K shares. The put/call ratio of CRUS is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,450K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,457K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 4.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,726K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,705K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 30.82% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,694K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 391.07% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,676K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,705K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 30.24% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,594K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,620K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 3.78% over the last quarter.

Cirrus Logic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world's top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.