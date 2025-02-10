Loop Capital Upgrades Aspen Technology (AZPN)

Fintel reports that on February 10, 2025, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for Aspen Technology (NasdaqGS:AZPN) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.63% Downside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aspen Technology is $264.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $241.96 to a high of $291.67. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.63% from its latest reported closing price of $274.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aspen Technology is 1,587MM, an increase of 39.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 842 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aspen Technology. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 4.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZPN is -16.72%, an increase of 8,433.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.73% to 35,671K shares. The put/call ratio of AZPN is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,159K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,090K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZPN by 22.15% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 894K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 871K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZPN by 14.07% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 882K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares , representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZPN by 64.78% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 879K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZPN by 15.01% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 831K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 867K shares , representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZPN by 5.22% over the last quarter.

Aspen Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aspen Technology, Inc. develops software for asset performance, monitoring management and optimization solutions.

