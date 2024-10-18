Loop Capital Upgrades American Woodmark (AMWD)

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2024, Loop Capital upgraded their outlook for American Woodmark (NasdaqGS:AMWD) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.77% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for American Woodmark is $104.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 4.77% from its latest reported closing price of $99.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Woodmark is 1,998MM, an increase of 10.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.85, an increase of 39.28% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Woodmark. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMWD is 0.13%, an increase of 8.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.24% to 18,025K shares. The put/call ratio of AMWD is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,025K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,086K shares , representing a decrease of 6.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 24.27% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 910K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 829K shares , representing an increase of 8.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 11.59% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 843K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares , representing an increase of 15.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 9.93% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 836K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares , representing an increase of 9.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 15.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 524K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 522K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 24.52% over the last quarter.

American Woodmark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets. Its products are sold on a national basis directly to home centers, builders and through a network of independent dealers and distributors. At January 31, 2021, the Company operated seventeen manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico and eight primary service centers and one distribution center located throughout the United States.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.