Loop Capital Maintains Sea (SE) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Loop Capital maintained coverage of Sea (NYSE:SE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.06% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sea is $102.49. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $166.95. The average price target represents an increase of 26.06% from its latest reported closing price of $81.30.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sea is $14,267MM, an increase of 14.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCVAX - Clearwater International Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST Parametric Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VCIEX - International Equities Index Fund holds 40K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SE by 12.45% over the last quarter.

Del-Sette Capital Management holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Voya Investment Management holds 52K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SE by 107.69% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 941 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sea. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SE is 0.88%, a decrease of 11.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.13% to 388,204K shares. The put/call ratio of SE is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sea Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sea Limited is a leading global consumer internet company founded in Singapore in 2009. Its mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology. The Company operatse three core businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce, as well as digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and SeaMoney, respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. SeaMoney is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

See all Sea regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.