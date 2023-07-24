Loop Capital Maintains MasterBrand (MBC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, Loop Capital maintained coverage of MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.42% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for MasterBrand is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 8.42% from its latest reported closing price of 12.23.

The projected annual revenue for MasterBrand is 3,003MM, a decrease of 5.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 682 funds or institutions reporting positions in MasterBrand. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBC is 0.06%, an increase of 8.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.26% to 127,654K shares. The put/call ratio of MBC is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gates Capital Management holds 10,341K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,572K shares, representing an increase of 26.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBC by 22.97% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,352K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,580K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBC by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 6,288K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,169K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBC by 1.89% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,308K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,796K shares, representing an increase of 47.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBC by 71.81% over the last quarter.

OAKMX - Oakmark Fund Investor Class holds 5,010K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

