Loop Capital Maintains Apple (AAPL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Loop Capital maintained coverage of Apple (NasdaqGS:AAPL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.80% Upside

As of November 16, 2025, the average one-year price target for Apple is $285.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 0.80% from its latest reported closing price of $283.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Apple is 458,654MM, an increase of 10.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7,670 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apple. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAPL is 3.15%, an increase of 4.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.68% to 10,350,472K shares. The put/call ratio of AAPL is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 480,284K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 474,593K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 16.60% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 423,951K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 417,402K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 16.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 356,166K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 354,750K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 13.44% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 238,213K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 280,000K shares , representing a decrease of 17.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 1.71% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 236,656K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 214,606K shares , representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 25.39% over the last quarter.

