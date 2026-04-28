Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of WEX (WEX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2026, Loop Capital initiated coverage of WEX (NYSE:WEX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.30% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for WEX is $176.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $147.46 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.30% from its latest reported closing price of $149.10 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for WEX is 2,709MM, an increase of 0.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in WEX. This is an decrease of 327 owner(s) or 42.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEX is 0.22%, an increase of 3.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.85% to 38,407K shares. The put/call ratio of WEX is 2.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,872K shares representing 11.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,865K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEX by 66.08% over the last quarter.

Par Capital Management holds 2,252K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,852K shares , representing an increase of 17.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEX by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Impactive Capital holds 2,195K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,447K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,273K shares , representing an increase of 12.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEX by 8.50% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 890K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 88.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEX by 496.74% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.