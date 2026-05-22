Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Synchrony Financial (SYF) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.83% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Synchrony Financial is $91.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 26.83% from its latest reported closing price of $72.00 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Synchrony Financial is 17,371MM, an increase of 75.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 985 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synchrony Financial. This is an decrease of 603 owner(s) or 37.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYF is 0.14%, an increase of 40.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.10% to 392,014K shares. The put/call ratio of SYF is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 33,797K shares representing 10.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,326K shares , representing a decrease of 13.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 27.87% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 22,598K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 18,505K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 16,065K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,158K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 79.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,949K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,908K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 55.68% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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