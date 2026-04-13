Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Rollins (ROL) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.78% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Rollins is $64.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.72 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 18.78% from its latest reported closing price of $54.23 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rollins is 3,254MM, a decrease of 13.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 876 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rollins. This is an decrease of 562 owner(s) or 39.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROL is 0.18%, an increase of 16.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.13% to 275,953K shares. The put/call ratio of ROL is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 10,164K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,537K shares , representing an increase of 6.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 5.37% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 9,000K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,831K shares , representing a decrease of 9.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 3.01% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,089K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,627K shares , representing an increase of 7.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 86.57% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 5,262K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,292K shares , representing a decrease of 38.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 25.41% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 4,076K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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