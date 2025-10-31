Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Patrick Industries (PATK) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Patrick Industries (NasdaqGS:PATK) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.26% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Patrick Industries is $111.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.26% from its latest reported closing price of $100.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Patrick Industries is 3,965MM, an increase of 2.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Patrick Industries. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PATK is 0.25%, an increase of 1.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 47,380K shares. The put/call ratio of PATK is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,126K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,691K shares , representing a decrease of 26.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATK by 24.62% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,991K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,079K shares , representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATK by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,920K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,030K shares , representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATK by 86.34% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,284K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,222K shares , representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATK by 2.89% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,086K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATK by 17.35% over the last quarter.

