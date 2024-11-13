Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2024, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Monolithic Power Systems (NasdaqGS:MPWR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.33% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Monolithic Power Systems is $1,000.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $888.80 to a high of $1,155.00. The average price target represents an increase of 55.33% from its latest reported closing price of $644.10 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Monolithic Power Systems is 2,362MM, an increase of 15.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,801 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monolithic Power Systems. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPWR is 0.44%, an increase of 12.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 54,799K shares. The put/call ratio of MPWR is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,658K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,160K shares , representing a decrease of 30.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 9.07% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,612K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,755K shares , representing a decrease of 8.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 83.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,462K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,434K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 20.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,334K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares , representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 39.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,249K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,210K shares , representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 18.52% over the last quarter.

Monolithic Power System Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS' mission is to reduce total energy consumption in its customers' systems with green, practical, compact solutions.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.