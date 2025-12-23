Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, Loop Capital initiated coverage of MasterCraft Boat Holdings (NasdaqGM:MCFT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.06% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for MasterCraft Boat Holdings is $23.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.06% from its latest reported closing price of $19.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MasterCraft Boat Holdings is 471MM, an increase of 63.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in MasterCraft Boat Holdings. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCFT is 0.17%, an increase of 7.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 18,138K shares. The put/call ratio of MCFT is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 3,563K shares representing 21.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Forager Capital Management holds 1,803K shares representing 11.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 1,078K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,081K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 5.04% over the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 860K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares , representing a decrease of 36.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 0.83% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 676K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

