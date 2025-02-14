Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Griffon (GFF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2025, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.90% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Griffon is $103.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $92.92 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 34.90% from its latest reported closing price of $76.37 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Griffon is 3,121MM, an increase of 19.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 652 funds or institutions reporting positions in Griffon. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFF is 0.17%, an increase of 0.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.46% to 48,783K shares. The put/call ratio of GFF is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,598K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,403K shares , representing an increase of 7.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 6.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,395K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,378K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 4.25% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 1,205K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,275K shares , representing a decrease of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 13.91% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,109K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,122K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 1.10% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 986K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares , representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 0.29% over the last quarter.

Griffon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.