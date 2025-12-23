Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Brunswick (BC) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.29% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brunswick is $77.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.29% from its latest reported closing price of $76.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Brunswick is 7,888MM, an increase of 52.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 784 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brunswick. This is an decrease of 66 owner(s) or 7.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BC is 0.20%, an increase of 1.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 86,559K shares. The put/call ratio of BC is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,495K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,483K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BC by 83.22% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 3,391K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,807K shares , representing a decrease of 12.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BC by 2.24% over the last quarter.

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 2,926K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,575K shares , representing a decrease of 22.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BC by 2.56% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,303K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares , representing an increase of 36.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BC by 67.68% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,140K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,151K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BC by 3.82% over the last quarter.

