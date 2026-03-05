Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Astera Labs (ALAB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2026, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Astera Labs (NasdaqGS:ALAB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.27% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Astera Labs is $206.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $156.55 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 81.27% from its latest reported closing price of $113.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Astera Labs is 623MM, a decrease of 26.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 821 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astera Labs. This is an decrease of 230 owner(s) or 21.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALAB is 0.31%, an increase of 12.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.71% to 121,323K shares. The put/call ratio of ALAB is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 3,118K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,124K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 68.82% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,452K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,547K shares , representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 43.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,429K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,324K shares , representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 14.22% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,178K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,919K shares , representing a decrease of 34.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 46.81% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,935K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,541K shares , representing an increase of 20.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 1.44% over the last quarter.

