Loop Capital Downgrades CSX (LSE:0HRJ)

Fintel reports that on February 3, 2025, Loop Capital downgraded their outlook for CSX (LSE:0HRJ) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.80% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for CSX is 38.05 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 28.32 GBX to a high of 44.16 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 15.80% from its latest reported closing price of 32.86 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for CSX is 15,717MM, an increase of 8.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,640 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSX. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HRJ is 0.30%, an increase of 3.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.62% to 1,668,103K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 91,914K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,442K shares , representing an increase of 9.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HRJ by 1,085.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 61,352K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,818K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HRJ by 3.77% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 58,119K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,111K shares , representing a decrease of 18.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HRJ by 16.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,778K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,174K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HRJ by 3.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 40,907K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,716K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HRJ by 49.92% over the last quarter.

