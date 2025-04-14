Looking At Walt Disney's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $345,051 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $342,607.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $78.0 to $110.0 for Walt Disney during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale activity within a strike price range from $78.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $19.3 $19.1 $19.3 $105.00 $154.4K 6.3K 81 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $8.35 $7.7 $7.94 $78.00 $101.6K 0 128 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.15 $7.1 $7.15 $85.00 $72.9K 3.7K 44 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $10.4 $10.15 $10.4 $90.00 $67.6K 175 64 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $6.8 $6.1 $6.65 $78.00 $59.8K 0 354

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walt Disney, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Walt Disney's Current Market Status

With a volume of 5,863,344, the price of DIS is down -0.34% at $84.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

What The Experts Say On Walt Disney

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $115.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Walt Disney, maintaining a target price of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for DIS

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Buy

