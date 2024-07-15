Looking At Viking Therapeutics's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VKTX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Viking Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,162,393, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $64,010.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $58.0 for Viking Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Viking Therapeutics's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Viking Therapeutics's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $58.0 in the last 30 days.

Viking Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VKTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $4.0 $3.6 $3.6 $50.00 $267.9K 351 12 VKTX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $5.1 $1.15 $3.1 $49.00 $255.4K 63 0 VKTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $3.6 $2.45 $2.45 $47.00 $201.8K 59 0 VKTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $3.6 $0.55 $1.55 $42.00 $127.7K 42 5 VKTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.35 $1.1 $1.35 $41.00 $111.2K 24 0

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonists of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Viking Therapeutics, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Viking Therapeutics Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,007,991, the price of VKTX is up by 1.85%, reaching $58.23. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Viking Therapeutics

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $105.0.

An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $120. In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $90. In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

