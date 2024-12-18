Looking At Tempus AI's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Tempus AI. Our analysis of options history for Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 26% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $1,098,988, and 5 were calls, valued at $199,000.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $55.0 for Tempus AI over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tempus AI's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tempus AI's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Tempus AI 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.0 $10.1 $10.4 $45.00 $789.6K 1.0K 754 TEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.7 $3.5 $3.7 $40.00 $61.0K 3.1K 829 TEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.1 $2.5 $2.98 $55.00 $59.5K 1.9K 319 TEM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $8.7 $8.0 $8.3 $55.00 $49.8K 2.4K 256 TEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.4 $3.3 $3.4 $40.00 $45.2K 3.1K 1.4K

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Present Market Standing of Tempus AI Trading volume stands at 3,491,142, with TEM's price down by -3.61%, positioned at $37.55. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 61 days. Expert Opinions on Tempus AI

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $62.666666666666664.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Tempus AI, targeting a price of $54. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $74. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wolfe Research downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $60.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Tempus AI with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

