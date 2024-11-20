Looking At Take-Two Interactive's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in TTWO often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Take-Two Interactive. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 41% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $33,280, and 11 calls, totaling $552,110.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $165.0 and $200.0 for Take-Two Interactive, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Take-Two Interactive's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Take-Two Interactive's whale trades within a strike price range from $165.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Take-Two Interactive Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTWO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $36.45 $33.0 $35.0 $200.00 $104.9K 67 30 TTWO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $21.15 $20.35 $21.15 $165.00 $82.4K 9.2K 59 TTWO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $13.15 $12.95 $12.95 $185.00 $54.3K 1.8K 303 TTWO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $21.1 $21.05 $21.1 $165.00 $52.7K 9.2K 84 TTWO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $13.1 $12.95 $12.95 $185.00 $51.8K 1.8K 451

About Take-Two Interactive

Found in 1993, Take-Two consists of three wholly owned labels, Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. The firm is one of the world's largest independent video game publishers on consoles, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Take-Two's franchise portfolio is headlined by Grand Theft Auto and contains other well-known titles such as NBA 2K, Civilization, Borderlands, Bioshock, and Xcom. Zynga mobile titles include Farmville, Empires & Puzzles, and CSR Racing.

In light of the recent options history for Take-Two Interactive, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Take-Two Interactive Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 578,810, the price of TTWO is down by -0.77%, reaching $184.58. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 78 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Take-Two Interactive

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $193.6.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Take-Two Interactive options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

