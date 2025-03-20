Looking At Super Micro Computer's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SMCI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Super Micro Computer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 21%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $304,645, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $909,695.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $18.0 and $70.0 for Super Micro Computer, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Super Micro Computer options trades today is 3101.33 with a total volume of 15,601.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Super Micro Computer's big money trades within a strike price range of $18.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $17.4 $17.15 $17.4 $40.00 $262.7K 1.1K 153 SMCI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $15.6 $15.45 $15.53 $32.00 $145.9K 1.3K 94 SMCI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $15.15 $14.9 $15.03 $33.00 $141.2K 928 97 SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $17.4 $17.2 $17.4 $40.00 $85.2K 1.1K 202 SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.45 $4.3 $4.45 $25.00 $73.4K 194 165

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade, and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular, and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Super Micro Computer, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Super Micro Computer Currently trading with a volume of 15,772,251, the SMCI's price is down by -1.27%, now at $39.59. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 40 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Super Micro Computer

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $53.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Barclays has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $59. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Super Micro Computer, targeting a price of $40. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Super Micro Computer, which currently sits at a price target of $36. * An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Super Micro Computer, which currently sits at a price target of $70. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $60.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

