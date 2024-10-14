Looking At Super Micro Computer's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SMCI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 47 extraordinary options activities for Super Micro Computer. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 31% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 24 are puts, totaling $1,500,927, and 23 are calls, amounting to $1,316,366.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.0 and $60.0 for Super Micro Computer, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Super Micro Computer stands at 5687.17, with a total volume reaching 110,400.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Super Micro Computer, situated within the strike price corridor from $12.0 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $10.9 $10.7 $10.8 $37.00 $173.8K 648 345 SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.6 $5.5 $5.5 $46.00 $163.9K 3.0K 341 SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $1.55 $1.5 $1.55 $50.00 $155.0K 6.3K 6.0K SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.4 $13.3 $13.3 $45.00 $133.0K 2.6K 254 SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $6.5 $6.4 $6.4 $50.00 $128.0K 239 215

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Super Micro Computer's Current Market Status With a volume of 26,297,313, the price of SMCI is down -0.77% at $47.43. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Super Micro Computer

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $523.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Mizuho lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $450. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $600. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Buy rating on Super Micro Computer with a target price of $1000. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Super Micro Computer, targeting a price of $42.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Super Micro Computer with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.