Looking At Super Micro Computer's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Super Micro Computer.

Looking at options history for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) we detected 37 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 26 are puts, for a total amount of $2,740,082 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $548,529.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $24.0 to $76.0 for Super Micro Computer over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Super Micro Computer stands at 8136.57, with a total volume reaching 41,342.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Super Micro Computer, situated within the strike price corridor from $24.0 to $76.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $35.1 $35.0 $35.0 $76.00 $560.0K 1.8K 378 SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.7 $12.6 $12.7 $50.00 $254.0K 25.0K 200 SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.8 $11.5 $11.71 $40.00 $234.2K 8.5K 200 SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $2.4 $2.35 $2.35 $42.00 $187.7K 13.0K 3.0K SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.1 $5.0 $5.1 $39.00 $153.0K 2.2K 16

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Super Micro Computer, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Super Micro Computer Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 6,247,931, the SMCI's price is up by 1.85%, now at $41.3. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days. Expert Opinions on Super Micro Computer

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $597.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Barclays downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $438. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Mizuho downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $450. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Super Micro Computer, targeting a price of $1000. * An analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $500. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $600.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Super Micro Computer options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

