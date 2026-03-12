Looking for Small-Cap Exposure? 3 Top-Ranked Funds to Watch

Risk-loving investors, who give precedence to capital appreciation along with dividend payouts, may consider small-cap blend mutual funds to derive healthy returns. These funds focus on realizing an appreciable amount of capital growth by investing in stocks that are projected to rise over the long term.

Meanwhile, small-cap funds are good choices for investors seeking diversification across different sectors and companies. Small-cap funds generally invest in companies having a market cap lower than $2 billion.

The companies, smaller in size, offer growth potential, and their market capitalization may increase subsequently. Also, due to their less international exposure, small-cap funds offer higher protection than their large and mid-cap counterparts in any global downturn.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked, small-cap growth mutual funds, namely Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity Fund TCSEX, Federated Hermes Mdt Small Cap Core Fund QASCX and Fidelity Commonwealth Trust Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund FSLCX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of small-cap blend funds.

Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity Fund seeks favorable long-term total returns by investing most of its net assets in small-cap equity securities. TCSEX advisors generally invest in companies that they believe have bright prospects for significant long-term capital appreciation potential.

Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 15.3%.As of the end of October 2025, TCSEX had 380 issues and invested 1.9% of its net assets in Bloom Energy.

Federated Hermes Mdt Small Cap Core Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in small-cap domestic equity securities listed on the Russell 2000 Index. QASCX advisors may also invest in non-limited issues.

Federated Hermes Mdt Small Cap Core Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.8%. QASCX has an expense ratio of 1.13%.

Fidelity Commonwealth Trust Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of small-cap foreign and domestic companies with market capitalization similar to the companies listed on the Russell 2000 Index or the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. FSLCX advisors use fundamental analysis factors, such as financial condition, industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select either growth or value stocks or stocks with both characteristics.

Fidelity Commonwealth Trust Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.3%. Marc Grow has been one of the fund managers of FSLCX since February 2022.

