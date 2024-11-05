Looking At Schlumberger's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SLB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Schlumberger. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $221,894, and 2 are calls, amounting to $64,600.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $42.5 to $55.0 for Schlumberger during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Schlumberger's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Schlumberger's significant trades, within a strike price range of $42.5 to $55.0, over the past month.

Schlumberger Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.0 $4.9 $5.0 $42.50 $67.0K 8.6K 145 SLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.8 $8.65 $8.75 $47.50 $36.7K 622 43 SLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.68 $0.67 $0.68 $55.00 $32.3K 5.1K 951 SLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.68 $0.67 $0.68 $55.00 $32.3K 5.1K 476 SLB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $3.25 $3.2 $3.21 $43.50 $31.3K 0 100

About Schlumberger

SLB is the world's premier oilfield-services company as measured by market share. While the industry is mostly fragmented, SLB holds the first or second competitive position in many of the differentiated oligopolies it operates in. Also known as Schlumberger, the company was founded in 1926 by two brothers bearing the same last name. Today it's most known as a global industry leader in innovation, while it focuses its strategy on its three growth engines: its core, digital, and new energy businesses. Over three fourths of its revenue base is tied to international markets, while the company boasts well over $1 billion in digital-related revenue.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Schlumberger, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Schlumberger Currently trading with a volume of 3,189,363, the SLB's price is up by 0.38%, now at $40.48. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 73 days. What The Experts Say On Schlumberger

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $62.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Schlumberger, maintaining a target price of $62. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Schlumberger, targeting a price of $65. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Schlumberger, maintaining a target price of $62. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Schlumberger, targeting a price of $58. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Schlumberger with a target price of $63.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Schlumberger options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.