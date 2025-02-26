Looking At NVIDIA's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on NVIDIA.

Looking at options history for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) we detected 194 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 54 are puts, for a total amount of $8,043,577 and 140, calls, for a total amount of $10,760,708.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $95.0 to $160.0 for NVIDIA during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.85 $13.8 $13.82 $130.00 $884.6K 42.6K 925 NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $5.9 $5.85 $5.9 $130.00 $840.3K 50.9K 11.7K NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $18.45 $18.35 $18.4 $130.00 $561.1K 7.8K 482 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $8.25 $8.2 $8.21 $130.00 $410.8K 14.6K 4.2K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $5.95 $5.85 $5.9 $130.00 $254.2K 50.9K 12.0K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

In light of the recent options history for NVIDIA, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of NVIDIA With a trading volume of 52,843,730, the price of NVDA is up by 3.3%, reaching $130.81. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for NVIDIA

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $197.33.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Tigress Financial has elevated its stance to Strong Buy, setting a new price target at $220. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $152. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $220.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

