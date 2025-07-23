Looking At Microchip Technology's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Microchip Technology. Our analysis of options history for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $155,210, and 7 were calls, valued at $1,103,312.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $74.0 for Microchip Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Microchip Technology's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Microchip Technology's significant trades, within a strike price range of $45.0 to $74.0, over the past month.

Microchip Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCHP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.5 $26.0 $26.5 $45.00 $265.0K 1.9K 100 MCHP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.2 $26.0 $26.2 $45.00 $262.0K 1.9K 200 MCHP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $27.2 $25.4 $26.0 $45.00 $260.0K 1.9K 200 MCHP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $5.0 $4.8 $5.0 $67.00 $150.0K 0 300 MCHP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.65 $2.6 $2.6 $74.00 $110.2K 0 425

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology became an independent company in 1989 when it was spun off from General Instrument. More than half of revenue comes from MCUs, which are used in a wide array of electronic devices from remote controls to garage door openers to power windows in autos. The company's strength lies in lower-end 8-bit MCUs that are suitable for a wider range of less technologically advanced devices, but the firm has expanded its presence in higher-end MCUs and analog chips as well.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Microchip Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Microchip Technology

Currently trading with a volume of 13,019,285, the MCHP's price is down by -6.06%, now at $70.7.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 15 days.

Expert Opinions on Microchip Technology

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $85.0.

* An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Microchip Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $85. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Microchip Technology with a target price of $85. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $88. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Microchip Technology with a target price of $85. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Microchip Technology, maintaining a target price of $82.

Latest Ratings for MCHP

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive Jul 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Jul 2025 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Buy

