Looking to Insure Your Portfolio? Start With These 3 Stocks

The world has a way of forcing investors to ask which sectors are built to withstand turbulence.

While many companies depend heavily on economic growth or consumer spending, insurers operate under a different model, collecting steady premiums and investing those funds in large portfolios of bonds and other assets.

In today’s environment, that combination of strong revenue and rising investment income helps explain why several insurers are attracting attention. Three industry heavyweights—Chubb (NYSE: CB), Progressive (NYSE: PGR), and Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL)—delivered strong financial results in 2025 while maintaining disciplined underwriting. Now, they are positioned to provide investors diversification beyond the typical growth or cyclical sectors.

Chubb: A Global Insurance Powerhouse

Chubb is one of the world’s largest property-and-casualty insurers, with operations spanning commercial insurance, personal insurance, and reinsurance across more than 50 countries and territories.

The company delivered a record consolidated net income last year of $10.3 billion, up over 11% year-over-year (YOY), reflecting strong underwriting results and growing investment income.

Just as important, Chubb reported a combined ratio of 85.7%, meaning the company paid out just 86 cents in claims and expenses for every dollar of premiums collected. The industry average last year was running above 90%.

Chubb also maintains one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry. And shareholders continue to be rewarded through the company’s share repurchases and 33 years of annual dividend jumps. Analysts don’t expect to see a major run-up in the stock and have marked it as a Hold, but the company’s reliability helps explain why many investors view insurers like Chubb as attractive dividend stocks, especially during uncertain markets.

Progressive: A Tech-Driven Insurance Leader

Few insurers have reshaped their industry quite like Progressive.

The company has invested heavily in data analytics and telematics, allowing it to price auto insurance more precisely than many competitors. That technology boost has helped Progressive grab market share in U.S. personal auto insurance.

The results have been impressive.

Progressive generated $83.2 billion in net premiums written in 2025, up 12% from 2024. The company also reported net income jumped by one-third to $11.3 billion for the year. Like others in the business, it also enjoyed underwriting gains and strong investment income. Its return on equity for the year was an impressive 40%.

Although analysts have the stock listed as a Hold and are generally taking a cautious view on the stock, investors searching for insurers that combine resilience with strong expansion potential can see that Progressive is one of the sector’s more compelling growth stocks.

Arch Capital: A Specialty Insurance Standout

Arch Capital operates somewhat differently from some other large insurers—it focuses heavily on specialty insurance and the reinsurance markets, where pricing can be stronger and competition less intense.

That strategy has led to good profitability in recent years.

Arch Capital reported $4.4 billion in net income during 2025. Even more notable, revenue climbed 14% to nearly $20 billion with a combined ratio nearing 82 for the year, thanks to strong underwriting across its insurance and reinsurance segments.

Like many insurers, Arch Capital also benefits from higher interest rates because its investment portfolio generates more income. Again, this stock is rated a Hold by analysts, who are split between Buy and Hold, but for investors looking for calm in the markets, the company has emerged as a compelling option.

Insurance Stocks Still Offer Defensive Appeal

Of course, insurance stocks are not immune to risk. Despite these companies’ defensive approach, catastrophes can produce sudden spikes in claims. Insurance companies also face regulatory oversight and pricing pressure in certain markets, particularly in personal auto insurance.

These often temporary setbacks can typically be managed, though, with effective mitigation through reinsurance, diversified underwriting portfolios, and disciplined pricing strategies.

Still, in a market environment defined by uncertainty, insurers offer a unique investment profile. Their ability to collect steady premiums while earning higher yields on invested assets has created a powerful earnings tailwind.

The industry doesn’t have the strongest ratings within the financial services sector right now, but for investors looking to add stocks to their portfolio that combine quiet stability with long-term profitability, companies such as Chubb, Progressive, and Arch Capital stand out.

Investors wouldn’t usually look at insurers for quick price appreciation. But the insurance sector’s combination of underwriting discipline and investment income could make these stocks particularly resilient in the years ahead.

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