Looking for Income? 5 Stocks That Recently Raised Dividends

The U.S. markets ended the final trading week of 2025 on a mixed note. Investors' optimism over artificial intelligence (AI) growth is offset by caution regarding the Federal Reserve's policy signals. Despite thin year-end liquidity, late pullbacks in all three major benchmark indexes kept the broader bull trend intact as market participants positioned for 2026.

On the macroeconomic front, initial jobless claims fell unexpectedly by 16,000 to a seasonally adjusted 199,000 for the week ended Dec. 27, the lowest since the end of November, signaling continued labor market strength. Meanwhile, pending home sales unexpectedly rose 3.3% in November, the largest seasonal rise since 2023.

The Fed successfully kept inflation stable and near its 2% target (as indicated by CPI and core PCE). Between 2024 and 2025, it has substantially reduced the overnight borrowing rate in the current range of 3.50-3.75% to facilitate labor market strength and economic expansion. However, according to the December minutes, the pace of further easing may slow, even though markets are expecting two additional quarter-point cuts in 2026.

Amid such market conditions, investors who wish to diversify their portfolios can pick dividend-paying stocks. Some of the prominent names are: The Ensign Group ENSG, Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR, ABM Industries ABM, Franklin Resources BEN and Norwood Financial NWFL. Companies that pay out dividends consistently indicate a healthy business model. Stocks that have raised dividends recently exhibit a sound financial structure and can counter market upheavals. Moreover, stocks that tend to reward investors with a high dividend payout outperform non-dividend-paying entities in a highly volatile market.

The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum, urgent care centers, and mobile ancillary businesses in the United States. This San Juan Capistrano, CA-based company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

On Dec. 19, ENSG declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 7 cents a share on Jan. 31, 2026. ENSG has a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Over the past five years, ENSG has increased its dividend five times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 4% of earnings. Check The Ensign Group’s dividend history here.

The Ensign Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Ensign Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Ensign Group, Inc. Quote

Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans.

On Dec. 18, IVR declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 36 cents a share on Jan. 23, 2026. IVR has a dividend yield of 17.3%.

In the past five years, IVR has increased its dividend four times. Its payout ratio is currently 58% of earnings. Check Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend history here.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Dividend Yield (TTM)

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC dividend-yield-ttm | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote

ABM Industries

ABM Industries is a leading provider of integrated facility solutions, serving clients both in the United States and internationally. This New York, NY-based company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

On Dec. 17, ABM announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 29 cents a share on Feb. 2, 2026. ABM has a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Over the past five years, ABM has increased its dividend six times. Its payout ratio now sits at 31% of earnings. Check ABM Industries' dividend history here.

ABM Industries Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

ABM Industries Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | ABM Industries Incorporated Quote

Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources is a global investment management company that offers investment management and related services to retail mutual funds, institutional and high-net-worth investors in jurisdictions worldwide. The Zacks Rank #3 company is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

On Dec. 17, BEN declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 33 cents a share on Jan. 9, 2026. BEN has a dividend yield of 5.5%.

Over the past five years, BEN has increased its dividend five times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 58% of earnings. Check Franklin Resources' dividend history here.

Franklin Resources, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Franklin Resources, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote

Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial is a bank holding company that provides various banking products and services. The Zacks Rank #3 company is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

On Dec. 16, NWFL announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 32 cents a share on Feb. 2, 2026. NWFL has a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Over the past five years, NWFL has increased its dividend six times. Its payout ratio now sits at 47% of earnings. Check Norwood Financial's dividend history here.

Norwood Financial Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Norwood Financial Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Norwood Financial Corp. Quote

