Looking For The Top Tech Stocks To Buy? 2 Reporting Earnings This Week

Are These The Best Tech Stocks To Buy This Week? 4 To Watch

One shining quality shown by the tech industry is resilience. Amidst times of uncertainty, tech stocks continue to outperform the broader market. Evidently, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite continues to outpace the broader market. In fact, it is up by over 47% over the past year, more than twice the gains of the S&P 500. The most recent occurrence in the industry was a series of pullbacks on some of the top tech stocks. Despite all of that, many investors were quick to buy on the dip. Why might you ask? Well, it’s simple. The tech industry continues to innovate and cater to the needs of our increasingly tech-dependent world. In a sense, this would mean that there is always space for another tech stock to explode onto the scene.

For example, some of the top semiconductor stocks continue to see massive gains despite the current global chip shortage. ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are still looking at gains upwards of 150% since the March 2020 lows. Logically, this is because semiconductors are essentially the brains of modern electronics. From our cars and handheld devices to complex computing hardware and industrial systems, semiconductors are present. This is but one instance of the prevalence of tech in our world. If all this has you looking for the latest movers in the tech industry, take a look at these four.

Top Tech Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] This Week

Zoom Video Communications Inc.

First up is one of the hottest names in tech coming out of 2020, Zoom. For the uninitiated, the cloud communications company has and continues to be a key service for the masses. Regardless of industry, those looking for a means to communicate while being socially distanced have turned towards Zoom. So much so, that the company’s name has become a household verb for making a video call. Similarly, most investors would be familiar with the meteoric rise of ZM stock throughout the past year. Despite its recent descent, the company’s shares have tripled over the past year. With Zoom set to release its latest quarterly report after today’s closing bell, it would not surprise if investors are watching it yet again.

For one thing, Zoom has been hard at work bolstering its existing services. To address the elephant in the room, most investors would be worried about the company’s post-pandemic viability. Well, last Wednesday, Zoom announced a new accessibility feature for its platform. The company launched “Live Transcription” and is now offering it for free to all users. With this new automatic closed caption feature, users with hearing disabilities can attend a Zoom call effortlessly. Will this make ZM stock worth investing in? Your guess is as good as mine.

Broadcom Inc.

Following that, we have global semiconductor supplier, Broadcom. In brief, the company designs, develop and manufactures semiconductors and infrastructure software products. Broadcom’s key end markets include data centers, networking, software, broadband, and other industrial markets. As you can imagine, it would have been busy over the last year given the immense demand for semiconductors throughout 2020. With the current chip shortages, Broadcom would be amongst the key players to step up to meet this demand. It seems that investors are well aware of this seeing as AVGO stock is up by over 160% since the March 2020 selloffs. With booming end markets, investors would likely be keeping an eye on AVGO stock ahead of its earnings this Thursday.

For the most part, Wall Street expects the company to perform relatively well for the quarter. Current estimates suggest that Broadcom will report an earnings per share of $6.55 on revenue of $6.61 billion. This would mark a sizable bump from its revenue of $5.86 billion in the same quarter last year. Aside from that, CEO Tan Hock Eng also mentioned that its infrastructure software segment delivered solid results back in December as well. With the limelight on AVGO stock this week, will you consider adding it to your portfolio?

Plug Power Inc.

Another top tech company in focus now would be Plug Power. Indeed, most auto investors would be familiar with this electric vehicle (EV) pick-and-shovel play. With PLUG stock looking at gains of over 1,000% in the past year, this would be the case. For starters, the New York-based company develops hydrogen fuel cell technology which powers EVs. According to Plug Power, the company created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell tech. Moreover, the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) employ Plug Power’s turnkey solutions. For investors looking to invest in the growing industry, it would be among the go-to choices at the moment.

Last Thursday, the company made two major announcements. Namely, Plug Power revealed its involvement in two massive projects in Asia and North America. Firstly, Plug Power completed a $1.6 billion capital investment into a partnership with South Korean business group, SK Group. Said investment will be put towards accelerating hydrogen as an alternative energy source in the Asian markets. On the local front, Plug Power announced that it is now working on building North America’s largest green hydrogen production facility in New York. With Plug Power seemingly firing on all cylinders, would you consider PLUG stock a buy?

Canaan Creative Inc.

Canaan is a China-based computer hardware manufacturer. It specializes in blockchain servers and ASIC microprocessor solutions that are used in bitcoin mining. Its high-performance computing solutions are used to solve complex problems efficiently. CAN shares are up by over 34% on today’s opening bell and currently trades at $20.70 as of 12:10 p.m. ET.

Last month, the company announced that its revenue visibility has improved substantially in 2021 as a result of attaining purchase orders totaling more than 100,000 units of bitcoin mining machines from customers in North America. A majority of these purchases were placed with prepayment and will likely occupy the company’s current manufacturing capacity for the full year of 2021 and beyond. Late last year, the company shifted its client base to most publicly traded companies which tend to place sizable orders with long-term commitment.

As a result, the company is able to forecast its revenue more precisely. This would give Canaan an edge in planning its production and logistics in advance. It will also allow the company to achieve profitable growth in the long run. With that in mind, will you consider buying CAN stock?

