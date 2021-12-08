Looking for Northern Mutual Funds? Here're Your Top 3 Picks

Northern Trust is one of the major asset management companies, providing a variety of investment solutions and strategies to individuals and institutions. The company managed assets worth more than $1.2 trillion as of Sep 30, 2021, based on assets raised in the country. It has investment professionals, with experience of more than 15 years.

Founded in 1889, Northern Trust at present has more than 19,000 employees worldwide in about 22 locations. Moreover, all Northern Trust funds bear a low sales load, which makes them solid investment choices.

Below we focus on three top-ranked Northern Trust mutual funds, viz., Northern Large Cap Value Fund NOLVX, Northern Multi-Manager High Yield Opportunity Fund NMHYX and Northern U.S. Quality ESG Fund Class K NUESX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Northern Large Cap Value Fund invests a large chunk of its assets in securities of those large-cap companies, which have market cap similar to the ones present on the Russell 1000 Value Index. The fund seeks capital growth for the long run.

Northern Large Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.1%. NOLVX has an expense ratio of 0.57% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

Northern Multi-Manager High Yield Opportunity Fund seeks total return that consists of a combination of income and capital appreciation. The fund invests the lion's share of its assets in bonds and other fixed-income securities rated below investment grade, also known as junk bonds.

Northern Multi-Manager High Yield Opportunity Fund has returned 6.1% in three years. As of the end of September 2021, NMHYX held 1130 issues, with 1.24% of its assets invested in Reaall Cmn Stock.

Northern U.S. Quality ESG Fund Class K aims to provide long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of assets in equity securities of large and mid-capitalization U.S. companies that the investment adviser believes have favorable environmental, social and governance (ESG) characteristics under a third-party vendor's rating methodology.

Northern U.S. Quality ESG Fund Class K has returned 2.2% in three years. Peter M. Zymali is one of the fund managers of NUESX since 2017.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Northern Trust mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

