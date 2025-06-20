Looking At Eli Lilly's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Eli Lilly. Our analysis of options history for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 23% of traders were bullish, while 15% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $609,596, and 4 were calls, valued at $150,651.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $300.0 to $900.0 for Eli Lilly over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eli Lilly's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eli Lilly's whale trades within a strike price range from $300.0 to $900.0 in the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $14.75 $10.8 $12.72 $775.00 $236.8K 686 379 LLY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $25.0 $19.9 $22.63 $780.00 $83.0K 1.3K 553 LLY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $127.65 $122.15 $124.94 $900.00 $74.9K 196 7 LLY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $31.75 $30.55 $30.55 $760.00 $61.1K 364 38 LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $482.15 $475.1 $478.61 $300.00 $47.8K 53 1

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

In light of the recent options history for Eli Lilly, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Eli Lilly

Currently trading with a volume of 1,003,032, the LLY's price is down by -3.48%, now at $757.73.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days.

Expert Opinions on Eli Lilly

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $936.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Guggenheim has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $936.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Eli Lilly options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for LLY

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 HSBC Downgrades Buy Reduce

