Looking At D.R. Horton's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in DHI usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 12 options transactions for D.R. Horton. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 33% being bullish and 66% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 11 are puts, valued at $726,387, and there was a single call, worth $55,474.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $150.0 for D.R. Horton over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in D.R. Horton's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to D.R. Horton's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $140.0 to $150.0 over the preceding 30 days.

D.R. Horton Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $15.0 $13.4 $15.0 $145.00 $90.0K 134 110 DHI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $20.0 $18.4 $20.0 $150.00 $79.9K 267 40 DHI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $15.3 $14.7 $15.3 $145.00 $76.5K 134 50 DHI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $18.9 $18.3 $18.9 $150.00 $75.6K 267 40 DHI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $12.1 $11.8 $12.1 $140.00 $75.5K 530 124

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States with operations in 126 markets across 36 states. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (87% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages six regional segments across the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with D.R. Horton, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is D.R. Horton Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,268,535, with DHI's price up by 0.03%, positioned at $134.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 41 days. What Analysts Are Saying About D.R. Horton

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $164.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

