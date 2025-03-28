Looking At D-Wave Quantum's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on D-Wave Quantum.

Looking at options history for D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $679,615 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $248,889.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $6.5 to $20.0 for D-Wave Quantum over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for D-Wave Quantum's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across D-Wave Quantum's significant trades, within a strike price range of $6.5 to $20.0, over the past month.

D-Wave Quantum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QBTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $10.50 $300.0K 2.2K 112 QBTS PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.3 $2.2 $2.27 $8.00 $90.8K 1.2K 117 QBTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $1.05 $1.0 $1.05 $6.50 $78.7K 455 924 QBTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $1.6 $1.5 $1.5 $9.00 $75.0K 5.9K 82 QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.7 $3.6 $3.61 $7.00 $39.6K 6.9K 183

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the company's LeapTM cloud service.

In light of the recent options history for D-Wave Quantum, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of D-Wave Quantum

Currently trading with a volume of 29,115,083, the QBTS's price is down by -8.56%, now at $7.37.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 45 days.

Expert Opinions on D-Wave Quantum

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $9.62.

Latest Ratings for QBTS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Roth MKM Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy

