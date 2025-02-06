Looking At CyberArk Software's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CYBR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for CyberArk Software. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 22% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $110,358, and 7 are calls, amounting to $247,319.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $340.0 and $430.0 for CyberArk Software, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of CyberArk Software stands at 33.0, with a total volume reaching 248.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in CyberArk Software, situated within the strike price corridor from $340.0 to $430.0, throughout the last 30 days.

CyberArk Software 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CYBR PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.8 $11.5 $11.5 $360.00 $57.5K 5 127 CYBR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $55.4 $54.3 $54.3 $390.00 $54.3K 1 15 CYBR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $11.9 $11.5 $11.5 $360.00 $52.8K 5 47 CYBR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $41.3 $40.9 $41.3 $420.00 $41.3K 0 15 CYBR CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $60.4 $57.8 $60.2 $350.00 $36.1K 24 0

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk is a cybersecurity vendor focused on the identity market. The company's core privileged access management offering is a market leader within that subsegment, with more than half of the Fortune 500 CyberArk customers. The identity security vendor was founded in 1999 and has around 9,000 customers across various industries. While historically, CyberArk has sold its security solutions primarily via on-premises licenses, over the past few years, it has transitioned to a subscription, recurring revenue model.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding CyberArk Software, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of CyberArk Software With a volume of 301,228, the price of CYBR is up 0.1% at $380.73. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days. What The Experts Say On CyberArk Software

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $410.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CyberArk Software, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

