Looking At Coinbase Global's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COIN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 134 extraordinary options activities for Coinbase Global. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 48 are puts, totaling $2,978,283, and 86 are calls, amounting to $10,109,020.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2.5 to $450.0 for Coinbase Global during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Coinbase Global stands at 1603.56, with a total volume reaching 38,481.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Coinbase Global, situated within the strike price corridor from $2.5 to $450.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $26.0 $24.25 $25.25 $450.00 $1.2M 549 500 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $196.95 $193.85 $195.37 $10.00 $195.3K 135 55 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $196.55 $193.6 $194.9 $10.00 $194.9K 135 65 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $195.15 $192.55 $193.88 $5.00 $193.8K 713 90 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $191.7 $188.55 $189.95 $10.00 $189.9K 135 21

About Coinbase Global

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Coinbase Global, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Coinbase Global's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 5,873,899, with COIN's price down by -2.63%, positioned at $204.13.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 10 days.

Expert Opinions on Coinbase Global

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $256.8.

* An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Coinbase Global, maintaining a target price of $290. * An analyst from JMP Securities persists with their Market Outperform rating on Coinbase Global, maintaining a target price of $400. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $245. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Coinbase Global with a target price of $169. * An analyst from Compass Point has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $180.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Coinbase Global options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Compass Point Downgrades Buy Sell Apr 2025 Benchmark Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Buy

