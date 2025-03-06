Looking At Cisco Systems's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Cisco Systems. Our analysis of options history for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 26% of traders were bullish, while 73% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $303,529, and 10 were calls, valued at $684,444.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $52.5 to $70.0 for Cisco Systems during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Cisco Systems stands at 4657.64, with a total volume reaching 7,127.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Cisco Systems, situated within the strike price corridor from $52.5 to $70.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.2 $2.18 $2.2 $70.00 $246.8K 12.5K 1.1K CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $0.87 $0.69 $0.7 $60.00 $91.0K 9.1K 1.4K CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.2 $2.19 $2.2 $70.00 $85.5K 12.5K 1.5K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.26 $2.2 $2.2 $70.00 $82.5K 12.5K 1.9K CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.75 $7.65 $7.65 $70.00 $74.9K 370 99

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cisco Systems, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Cisco Systems With a volume of 8,102,377, the price of CSCO is down -0.91% at $63.38. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days. Expert Opinions on Cisco Systems

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $70.2.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Cisco Systems with a target price of $73. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Cisco Systems, maintaining a target price of $72. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Cisco Systems, targeting a price of $72. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Cisco Systems with a target price of $61. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Cisco Systems with a target price of $73.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

