Looking At ZIM Integrated Shipping's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZIM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 13% bullish and 73%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $556,998, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $513,008.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $13.0 and $27.0 for ZIM Integrated Shipping, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for ZIM Integrated Shipping's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across ZIM Integrated Shipping's significant trades, within a strike price range of $13.0 to $27.0, over the past month.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.65 $3.0 $3.65 $17.50 $397.1K 3.1K 1.1K ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.55 $9.3 $10.55 $27.00 $105.5K 0 500 ZIM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.6 $8.95 $10.53 $27.00 $52.7K 0 605 ZIM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.6 $9.05 $10.56 $27.00 $52.7K 0 655 ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.55 $8.35 $10.55 $27.00 $52.7K 0 250

About ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ZIM Integrated Shipping, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of ZIM Integrated Shipping With a volume of 1,118,355, the price of ZIM is down -1.06% at $18.75. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

