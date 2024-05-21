Looking At Unity Software's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Unity Software (NYSE:U), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in U usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 10 options transactions for Unity Software. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 30% being bullish and 50% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 9 are puts, valued at $394,260, and there was a single call, worth $26,180.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $21.0 to $35.0 for Unity Software during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Unity Software's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Unity Software's whale trades within a strike price range from $21.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Unity Software Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.35 $14.2 $14.25 $35.00 $71.2K 944 50 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.95 $5.8 $5.83 $25.00 $58.0K 8.9K 106 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.95 $5.8 $5.8 $25.00 $58.0K 8.9K 206 U PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.1 $3.05 $3.1 $21.00 $41.8K 1.1K 257 U PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $7.55 $7.4 $7.5 $28.00 $39.0K 580 44

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and Other Americas, of which key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Unity Software, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Unity Software Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,009,627, with U's price down by -2.26%, positioned at $20.79. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 71 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Unity Software with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

